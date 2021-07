Close your eyes. I want you to think about the worst shot you’ve ever taken. The kind that you had to try very hard to swallow while it sat inside the tube of your throat, burning it, threatening to shoot straight back out from the depths of your esophagus. The shot that took all your strength to get down and not bring back up. The one that you needed a minute afterwards to suck the life out of a lemon, then to exhale slowly, to focus. Just keep it down. You can do it.