A candidate for PA Governor will be in Indiana today to make a walking tour as part of his campaign. Former Congressman and former Hazleton Mayor Lou Barletta will be in town from 1-2:30 this afternoon. The tour will kick off at the 700 Shop at the corner of 7th and Philadelphia Streets. Barletta is one of seven Republicans who have declared their candidacy for the 2022 gubernatorial election, including Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale, former mayor of Corry Jason Monn, Pittsburgh Attorney Jason Richey, Dr, Nche Zana, conservative activist Charlie Gerow and retired UPS security employee John Venture.