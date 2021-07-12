Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Cedric the Entertainer Is Cedric the Emmys Host

By Devon Ivie, @devonsaysrelax
Vulture
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emmys is having its Gypsy moment, with Cedric the Entertainer set to take over hosting duties for the 2021 show from perennial awards-show favorite Jimmy Kimmel. Deadline reports that the comedian will be hosting an in-person Emmys on September 19, which will feature a “limited audience” of nominees and their guests at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. In a statement, which only uses the word “entertained” once, Cedric remarked that “throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before.” The 2021 Emmy nominations will be announced tomorrow on July 13, which better include Ted Danson’s long-awaited King of Television Lifetime Achievement Award. Or else…

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Cedric The Entertainer
Person
Ted Danson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Theater#Television#Emmy Nominations#Gypsy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WWEHollywood Reporter

The Definitive Voice of Entertainment News

TikTokers Will Be Ring Announcers at WWE’s SummerSlam. WWE is launching a TikTok-wide search on Monday to find ring announcers for the SummerSlam wrestling event in Las Vegas next month. TikTok creators can upload their most entertaining videos…. NBCUniversal Says Peacock Has Secured $500M in Up-Front Commitments. Peacock may still...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Jamie Lee Curtis’s daughter Ruby Guest?

HALLOWEEN star Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed her daughter is transgender. Jamie and her husband Christopher Guest have two kids, Annie Guest and Ruby Guest. Jamie Lee Curtis told told US publication AARP that she has "watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby". The 62-year-old...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kim Kardashian Rattles Through the Law Exam – And for the 2nd Time

Once again, Kim Kardashian has rolled through law books and studied paragraphs for free: The reality TV star falls through the law exam – and for the second time. In the grand finale of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” (seasons 9 to 16 stream here on TVNOW), the 40-year-old learns that it didn’t work out again.
WorldHello Magazine

Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo

Al Roker was overwhelmed with well-wishes on Wednesday after a video he shared sparked concern. The Today show weatherman found himself in some frightening conditions while in Tokyo where he is providing coverage of the Olympics. Al took to Instagram to share footage of an unbelievable thunder and lightning storm...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'We miss you already': Rebecca Gibney shares emotional farewell message to Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly after filming Celebrity MasterChef together

They are set to star together on the new season of Celebrity MasterChef. And on Tuesday, Rebecca Gibney posted an emotional farewell message to Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly after filming the reality series in Melbourne. The 56-year-old actress shared a series of behind the scenes photos to Instagram and wrote:...
CelebritiesWBAL Radio

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals, "pride as our son became our daughter Ruby"

In an interview with AARP magazine, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that her 25-year-old child with acclaimed director Christopher Guest is transgender. With their daughter's permission, Curtis made the revelation to the magazine. "We have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby," the Halloween series star,...
CelebritiesIn Style

Travis Barker Gave Kourtney Kardashian a Haircut

We've officially moved past tattoos and blood to something a Kardashian might hold even dearer than life itself: hair. In a new Instagram Story, Kourtney Kardashian shared that her beau Travis Barker gave her a trim, something presumably left to the famous family's stable of highly paid and highly qualified professionals.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Cicely Tyson’s Daughter: Everything To Know About Joan Tyson

Aside from being an award-winning actress, Cicely Tyson was a proud mom to her daughter, Joan. Here’s everything you need to know abut Joan Tyson. Both on and off-screen, Cicely Tyson was a true legend. The actress, who died at the age of 96 on January 28, 2021, enjoyed an incredibly successful career as an actress and trailblazer. From her Academy Honorary Award in 2018, to being a 5-time Emmy nominee for playing Viola Davis‘ mother on How To Get Away With Murder, Cicely made quite the impact in Hollywood. She even dabbled in Broadway, and snagged the Best Actress in a Play award for The Trip to Bountiful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy