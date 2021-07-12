Cedric the Entertainer Is Cedric the Emmys Host
The Emmys is having its Gypsy moment, with Cedric the Entertainer set to take over hosting duties for the 2021 show from perennial awards-show favorite Jimmy Kimmel. Deadline reports that the comedian will be hosting an in-person Emmys on September 19, which will feature a “limited audience” of nominees and their guests at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. In a statement, which only uses the word “entertained” once, Cedric remarked that “throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before.” The 2021 Emmy nominations will be announced tomorrow on July 13, which better include Ted Danson’s long-awaited King of Television Lifetime Achievement Award. Or else…www.vulture.com
