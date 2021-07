Madison Black 16U beat Dell Rapids, while Madison White 16U lost to Elkton. Madison Black blew out Dell Rapids 18-2. Madison scored eight in the eighth inning to secure the mercy-rule victory. Mason Kennington had four hits and drove in three in the win. Kayden Gehrels and Jovi Wolf each had two RBIs. Aiden Jensen allowed an earned run in five innings on the mound. Dell Rapids made 11 errors in the field.