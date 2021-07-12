REVIEW: Netflix delivers refreshing diversity tale in 'The Liberator' series
Everyone likes a good old-fashioned war story. The heroism, the explosions, the tension created by dangerous and volatile scenes all make a rush scarcely matched by other genres. However, this is not completely the case for The Liberator (2020). Despite being a limited-run television show, The Liberator fails to match the prestige and acclaim of other more prominent programs belonging to the war drama genre.www.wcn247.com
Comments / 0