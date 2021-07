If you're looking for a unique and historic experience, you can now stay in one of the oldest homes in Connecticut, and guess what, it's right in Newtown. It's as historic as you're going to get in these parts and it's a new addition to Airbnb, so that means you can actually stay in this home. It was built in 1691 and may very well be one of, if not the oldest timber framed home in the entire state.