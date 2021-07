Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5 of the NBA Finals as he enters the NBA's health and safety protocols, according to the team's latest injury report. Antetokounmpo, older brother of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, has played only one minute and 33 seconds in the NBA Finals, all of which came in Game 3. No other Bucks players are known to be in the health and safety protocols at this time, and it is not clear how Antetokounmpo wound up in them.