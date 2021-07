After a bumpy start, Levar Burton is settling into his “Jeopardy!” guest-hosting experience quite nicely with two episodes under his belt. Before receiving an opportunity to host the show, Burton campaigned hard for a shot. His fans also clamored for the former “Reading Rainbow” host a chance at the gig. Burton backers started an online petition on behalf of his candidacy, collecting several thousand signatures. The effort was too much for “Jeopardy!” to ignore and included Burton in the second round of guests that includes the likes of Robin Roberts and Joe Buck. Burton began his “Jeopardy!” tenure on Monday and his stint will conclude this Friday. The second wave of guest hosts is getting one week on the job whereas the first group got two weeks.