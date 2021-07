Clarece Glanville prepares a COVID-19 vaccination at pop-up clinic sponsored by the Davis County Health Department in the parking lot of Kent’s Market in Clearfield on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Tuesday he and others are ready for a COVID-19 booster shot and expressed frustration during a Senate hearing that a third vaccination against the deadly virus is already available in some countries including Israel but not the United States. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News) WASHINGTON — Sen.Mitt Romney said Tuesday he and others are ready for a COVID-19 booster shot and expressed frustration during a Senate hearing that a third vaccination against the deadly virus is already available in some countries including Israel but not the United States.