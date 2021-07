Tennessee on Thursday voted to remove the bust of Confederate General and early Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Capitol.The bust of the KKK leader was first installed at the Capitol in 1978 and since then it has sparked protests and demonstrations. Forrest had amassed a fortune before the Civil War as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis, and after the war, he was a leader of the Klan, which terrorised Black people as it sought to reverse and restore white supremacy.The seven-member State Building Commission voted 5-2 to remove the bust of Forrest, as...