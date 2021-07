For the better part of three days, New Zealanders have been taking turns babysitting a stranded orca calf as the search for its pod continues. With the exception of human beings, orcas have the most extensive range of any mammal on earth. Rich with prey such as seals and stingrays, New Zealand waters are home to between 150 and 200 individuals, according to the country's Department of Conservation (DOC). Pods, or families, of orcas frequently enter Wellington Harbor to hunt and explore in the spring and summer, the DOC states. However, it is winter in New Zealand now.