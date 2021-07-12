After days roaming the rubble, Surfside survivor Binx the cat was reunited with his family
A black cat crossed paths with rescuers, and Surfside, Fla., rejoiced. The Gonzalez family, one of the many devastated by the collapse of Champlain Towers South, was missing its black cat. Angela Gonzalez and her 16-year-old daughter had fallen several stories when the building collapsed, CBS Miami reported, and Angela broke her pelvis but still managed to drag her child from the rubble.www.lmtonline.com
