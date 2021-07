This interview contains spoilers for the entire Fear Street trilogy. Horror movie franchises are notorious for dragging on long after the spring has gone from the machete-wielding killer’s step, but the Fear Street trilogy now streaming in its entirety on Netflix is a delightful exception. Over three movies that hop backward in time from the mid-’90s to the late ’70s to the 17th century, the trilogy—loosely inspired by the bestselling series from young adult horror maestro R.L. Stine—traces the origins of an ancient evil that menaces the doomed suburb of Shadyside, a witch’s curse that turns out to be much more complicated than it seems. With Fear Street’s third part, set in 1666, now streaming, Slate talked to director Leigh Janiak, who had the massive task of directing and co-writing all three movies, about the horror favorites that inspired her, filling the genre’s blind spots, and why it was important that the movies be a lot gorier than the books. The conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.