Ansonia First Church of God gears up for VBS

ANSONIA — Ansonia First Church of God in Ansonia invites children to Rocky Railway VBS: Jesus’ power pulls us through, which will be hosted from July 19 to July 22. At Rocky Railway, kids discover through life’s ups and downs that Jesus’ power pulls us through. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, engage in fun snack-eating experiences, take part in one-of-a-kind Bible Adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them to trust Jesus, and they do Sciency-Fun Gizmos and Crafts to take home.