Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ansonia, OH

Ansonia First Church of God gears up for VBS

By Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
 18 days ago

ANSONIA — Ansonia First Church of God in Ansonia invites children to Rocky Railway VBS: Jesus’ power pulls us through, which will be hosted from July 19 to July 22. At Rocky Railway, kids discover through life’s ups and downs that Jesus’ power pulls us through. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, engage in fun snack-eating experiences, take part in one-of-a-kind Bible Adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them to trust Jesus, and they do Sciency-Fun Gizmos and Crafts to take home.

www.dailyadvocate.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ansonia, OH
Local
Ohio Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gears#Christmas Child#Vbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...

Comments / 1

Community Policy