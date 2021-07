**This is a sponsored article by Toyota of Orlando**. Take a look at the history of the Orlando Toyota Supra!. Have you ever gotten behind the wheel of the Orlando Toyota Supra? This best-selling sports car isn’t on the market anymore, unfortunately, but you may have had a shot to take a used model for a spin. If you have, you’d understand just how incredible this fan favorite actually is! This sports car has a long and illustrious history to share, and our dealership is here to take you on a trip down memory lane!