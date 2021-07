According to County Clerk, Kim Carter, Article 144.044 of the Agriculture Code designates that the marks and brands that have been previously recorded will expire on August 30, 2021. The owners of the marks and brands will have from August 31, 2021 until February 28, 2022 to renew them. On March 1, 2022, all marks and brands that have not been renewed will have no force or effect and will be available for use on a “first-come” basis.