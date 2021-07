Electronic dance music has grown in popularity in recent years and is now one of the most popular forms of music to be heard on the radio today. There are many people who spend their whole day listening to dance music, as it can be a great way to relax and get into the right frame of mind before going to sleep. There is also a lot of competition involved with this type of music and radio, which makes it worthwhile for those who like to listen to a variety of different types of music to really get into it. If you do not currently listen to electronic dance music on the radio, then this article is for you.