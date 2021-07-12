Cancel
MLB

Red Sox select Jud Fabian with their second round pick

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Red Sox selected Marcelo Mayer with their first selection in this year’s draft up at number four, they’ve followed it up with another highly-rated player, albeit one whose stock has fallen since the start of the college season. With their second round pick, Boston took Jud Fabian, an outfielder from the University of Florida.

