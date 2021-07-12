Cancel
Minor League round up, July 11

By Brady Klopfer
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAAA Sacramento (24-33) Sacramento River Cats beat the Salt Lake Bees (Angels) 14-5 I use this space fairly often to talk about strikeout to walk ratios, and it definitely needs to be brought up now. Yes, the River Cats scored 15 runs on 16 hits, which is magnificent, but if Farhan Zaidi and Scott Harris take a break from deliberating on a few thousands amateur players to scan the box scores, they’ll probably notice that Sacramento drew a whopping 11 walks ... the same number of times that they struck out. Impressive.

