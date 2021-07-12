Philadelphia Wanted: Suspects for Commercial Robbery in the 26th District [VIDEO]

On July 7, 2021, at approx. 11:20 am, an unknown male entered Anne’s place grocery store located on the 4xx block of East Belgrade Street and selected items and brought them to the counter. When the employee rang up the merchandise at the register and when the drawer opened, one of the two suspects ran around the counter and started taking money from the cash register drawer.

When the employee tried to close the drawer to stop the suspect, he pushed her aside and while struggling with this suspect, the 2nd suspect reached over the counter taking approx. $200 from the drawer. The first male then produced a knife but dropped it. Both suspects then fled and were last seen west on the 1500 block of Palmer Street then north on the 1700 block of Tulip.

If you see these suspects do not approach, contact 911 immediately.

To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

Use this electronic form to submit a tip anonymously.

All tips will be confidential.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects please contact:

East Detective Division:

215-686-3243/3244

Det. Green #8032

How do you feel? What do you think?