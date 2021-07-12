Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Wanted: Suspects for Commercial Robbery in the 26th District [VIDEO]

SCDNReports
 18 days ago

Philadelphia Wanted: Suspects for Commercial Robbery in the 26th District [VIDEO]

On July 7, 2021, at approx. 11:20 am, an unknown male entered Anne’s place grocery store located on the 4xx block of East Belgrade Street and selected items and brought them to the counter. When the employee rang up the merchandise at the register and when the drawer opened, one of the two suspects ran around the counter and started taking money from the cash register drawer.

When the employee tried to close the drawer to stop the suspect, he pushed her aside and while struggling with this suspect, the 2nd suspect reached over the counter taking approx. $200 from the drawer. The first male then produced a knife but dropped it. Both suspects then fled and were last seen west on the 1500 block of Palmer Street then north on the 1700 block of Tulip.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects please contact:
East Detective Division:
215-686-3243/3244
Det. Green #8032

We're an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter.

