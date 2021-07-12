Mets Player Performance Meter: Position players, July 5-11

This week was a classic mix of good news and bad news for the Mets. The good news? The Mets took two out of three from a first place Brewers team to start the week. The bad news? Yesterday’s loss was arguably one of the worst losses of the year and instead of ending the first half on a high note by taking three of four from a basement-dwelling Pirates team, the Mets split that series instead and let a completely winnable game get away. Although the run total doesn’t show it, one of the many problems on display in yesterday’s game was the offensive ineptitude that has plagued the Mets all year; they put up a big number early, but then they stopped scoring, allowing the Pirates to claw back into the game rather than burying them. That said, when it comes to the overall picture for the week, things look pretty good for the offense, especially compared to where they were, although that is partially thanks to Friday’s 13-run performance. And aside from J.D. Davis, who should be returning immediately after the All-Star Break, this is more or less a meter representing the regular starting lineup, which is a sight for sore eyes.