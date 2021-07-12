Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

USA vs. Haiti, 2021 Gold Cup: What we learned

By Donald Wine II
starsandstripesfc.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Men’s National Team opened up Group B play at the 2021 Gold Cup with a 1-0 victory over Haiti last night in Kansas City. It gave them 3 points to keep them on pace with Canada, who beat Martinique in the first match of the doubleheader. For the USMNT, there were some positives and some areas for improvement in a match where they seemed very sluggish at times and still have some questions to answer as they move forward in the tournament. Here’s what we learned.

www.starsandstripesfc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Dike
Person
Paul Arriola
Person
Sam Vines
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Gianluca Busio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Cup#Canada#Martinique#Americans#Italian American#Children#Haitian#Usmnt#Goldcup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSneworleanssun.com

Title: How To Watch USA vs Jamaica Live Stream Online: USMNT Gold Cup Quarterfinals Free

The quarterfinals of the 2021 Gold Cup will be played at AT&T Stadium, Arlington Texas on Sunday between the United States and Jamaica. The USMNT sailed through the group stage as Group B leaders, but head coach Gregg Berhalter was not impressed. Even though Major League Soccer players such as Gianluca Busio or Daryl Dike displayed their potential and capacity, Berhalter expected more from his senior team going into the tournament.
MLSPosted by
90min

Gregg Berhalter defends FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez

U.S. men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter defended his FC Dallas counterpart for the work he does with the Major League Soccer side despite recent results. The MLS side sits in 10th place on the Western Conference table with 14 points in 15 matches. The team has only recorded three wins this season, adding pressure to third-year coach Luchi Gonzalez.
SoccerAustin American-Statesman

Gyasi Zardes' goal pushes the USMNT past Qatar and into Gold Cup final

Gyasi Zardes saved the day for the red, white and blue in front of a Q2 Stadium crowd thirsting for a goal, and a positive result. After looking offensively challenged for most of the first 85 minutes of action, it was a pair of substitutes that helped the U.S. Men’s national team advance past Qatar on Thursday night and set up a Gold Cup final date with the winner of tonight’s match against Mexico and Canada.
MLSstarsandstripesfc.com

USA vs. Canada, 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Scouting Canada

The United States Men’s National Team closes out Group B with a rivalry match against Canada at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City. Both teams have already secured advancement into the knockout rounds, but a significantly easier path awaits the first-place finisher. The loser of this match would likely have to face Costa Rica and Mexico in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, respectively.
Soccerstarsandstripesfc.com

USA vs. Martinique, 2021 Gold Cup: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team got back to business with a 6-1 destruction of Martinique in their second group stage match at the Gold Cup. There were a number of worthy candidates for the Man of the Match, as several players had wonderful performances for the USMNT. However, there...
MLSCBS Sports

USA vs. Canada: Gold Cup live stream USMNT, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

The United States men's national team wrap up their group stage participation at the Gold Cup on Sunday when they take on Canada with first place on the line. Both teams enter at 2-0-0 and with six points, but Canada hold the tiebreaker at the moment thanks to having scored one more goal. That means the Canadians need just a draw to top Group B.
Soccervavel.com

Goals and highlights: Martinique 1-2 Haiti in Gold Cup 2021

Stay tuned to VAVEL to follow all the details related to soccer through VAVEL.com. The eventful match ends after the expulsions. Martinique lost the lead and went down to 9 men. Trinidad and Tobago won with minimal effort. 6:55 PM10 hours ago. Martinica 1-2 Haiti. 6:25 PM10 hours ago. The...
SoccerESPN

Haiti beats Martinique to finish Gold Cup campaign

Carnejy Antoine and Ricardo Ade scored on either side of halftime as Haiti ended their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign on a high note with a 2-1 win over Martinique. Antoine gave Haiti the early lead in the third minute when he scored his second of the tournament off Derrick Etienne's cross.
MLSchatsports.com

LIVE: Canada vs. USA—Gold Cup game thread, preview, and how to watch

4:40 pm ET—It’s a big one, Canada soccer fans! Les Rouges are taking on rivals United States for the top spot in Group B. A draw will be enough for the Canadians today, while the US must win if they want to finish in first. Both teams have qualified, but nevertheless, it’s a relatively strong XI from the two sides, which should make for quite the entertaining encounter. Let’s do this thing.
MLSchatsports.com

What We Learned: Crew vs. Nashville SC

The Columbus Crew walked out of Lower.com Field Wednesday night with a point after a 0-0 draw against Nashville SC. Despite the Black & Gold extending its unbeaten run to five games, the team wasn’t satisfied with just a point. The game was dominated by Columbus in the second half with the Crew creating numerous good goalscoring opportunities but the team couldn’t finish.
BasketballNBA

What did we learn from Team USA's exhibition play in Las Vegas?

Team USA wrapped up their Olympic preparations after going 2-2 in their exhibition games in Las Vegas. While they're still without three members of their final 12-man squad, what did we learn from their pre-Olympic tune up games?. With the final exhibition game in the books, Team USA wrapped up...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

USA vs. Jamaica preview: Winner will face Qatar in Gold Cup semifinal

It wasn’t always a pretty Group Stage from the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) in the Gold Cup but at the end of the day, it’s a results-oriented business and the U.S. topped the group by winning all three games. A dull 1-0 win over Haiti was followed by a 6-1 thrashing of Martinique. The Group Stage finale got off to a dream start as Shaq Moore put the U.S. up 1-0 against Canada after just 20 seconds, but after that neither side created much in the way of quality scoring chances and the U.S. was able to see the game out. Now it’s time for the knockout rounds and a quarterfinal date against Jamaica.
MLSmassivereport.com

What We Learned: Crew vs. Atlanta United

The Columbus Crew may not be a great team away from home, but the Black & Gold seem to get important road wins when they matter. On Saturday afternoon, in front of 67,000-plus fans, including Kanye West, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and while on national television, the Crew earned a 1-0 win against a struggling Atlanta United side.

Comments / 0

Community Policy