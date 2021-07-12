USA vs. Haiti, 2021 Gold Cup: What we learned

It wasn’t always a pretty Group Stage from the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) in the Gold Cup but at the end of the day, it’s a results-oriented business and the U.S. topped the group by winning all three games. A dull 1-0 win over Haiti was followed by a 6-1 thrashing of Martinique. The Group Stage finale got off to a dream start as Shaq Moore put the U.S. up 1-0 against Canada after just 20 seconds, but after that neither side created much in the way of quality scoring chances and the U.S. was able to see the game out. Now it’s time for the knockout rounds and a quarterfinal date against Jamaica.