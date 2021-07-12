USA vs. Haiti, 2021 Gold Cup: What we learned
The United States Men’s National Team opened up Group B play at the 2021 Gold Cup with a 1-0 victory over Haiti last night in Kansas City. It gave them 3 points to keep them on pace with Canada, who beat Martinique in the first match of the doubleheader. For the USMNT, there were some positives and some areas for improvement in a match where they seemed very sluggish at times and still have some questions to answer as they move forward in the tournament. Here’s what we learned.www.starsandstripesfc.com
