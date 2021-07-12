Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Miranda Lambert Shares Her Hilarious Reason for Not Recording a Song With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IshGx_0auYA6Rm00

Miranda Lambert has one reason for not recording music with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

During a recent interview with the Bobby Bones Show she revealed that he would definitely come on stage to perform with her.

“Should he? I don’t think so,” Miranda Lambert joked. “He loves it. One of my best friends sings background with me, Gwen. And she was like, ‘We should get Brendan up to do a song with us.’ And I was like, ‘He’ll never leave the stage if he gets up there. He’s just one of those naturally fun-loving entertaining people.”

At the opening of her downtown Nashville bar and restaurant Casa Rosa, the couple karaoked two songs from Grease. The two clearly had a great time performing together and it quickly went viral.

“He can sing okay but he’s more about the performance. He just loves it,” she concluded.

McLoughlin paid tribute to Miranda Lambert in honor of the grand opening of her establishment. He said that he could not be more proud of her.

“The love for your art and the passion to stay true to who you are shine in every step of this establishment. You’ll forever be the Sandy to my Danny but I’ll do the world a favor and let @johntravolta keep singing that one,” he wrote.

Miranda Lambert’s Husband And Inspiration

“Mess With My Head” was inspired by her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and their time together in New York City. She co-wrote the song alongside Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby.

She said in an email to fans that the song was “a departure from anything that I’ve done before.”

You’ll recall that the pair met in November 2018 in NYC. Her band The Pistol Annies were performing on Good Morning America when her bandmates spotted him working security. They secretly invited him to a show behind her back and they hit it off.

Miranda Lambert’s husband has inspired numerous recent hits. “Settling Down” was also inspired in the moment where she really saw a future for the pair.

“So what inspired the song ‘Settling Down’ was really falling in love with my husband,” she said in an interview. “You know, I got this traveling bone that keeps me on the road and I love what I do and I love to go camping and take my Airstream around the country.”

Because of the pandemic last year Miranda Lambert realized that she was “nesting a little more than I ever have been able to.” Overall, the song resonates with her the most during that time.

Comments / 1

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

141K+
Followers
16K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Hemby
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Brendan Mcloughlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Camping#New York City#Grease#The Pistol Annies#Airstream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Country Music Star Leaves $1,000 Tip for Waffle House Waitress Working Double Shift While Caring for Her Daughter

One hard-working waitress at a North Carolina Waffle House got quite the tip. An anonymous country music star left the bonus pay for Shirell “Honey” Lackey. After learning that the waitress had been taking care of her daughter at work while doing her job, the musician approached Lackey. She had been working a double shift that night at the Greensboro location. 7 in the morning until 9 at night.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Still Cries While Performing One Song

One of the beautiful things about country music is its ability to move you. Some songs can reach deep into your soul and stir emotions or bring back memories from years ago. Just about every country fan has one of those songs that they can’t hear without shedding a few tears. Those songs are usually listed among their favorites. There’s something about a piece of music that can move you to tears that is special. However, it isn’t just the fans that feel the emotions in the songs. Miranda Lambert has one song that still brings her to tears sometimes when she plays it live.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Puts on Patriotic Display in Special Fourth of July Photo

Nothing says “summer in the South” like a white sundress, fringe jean jacket and a pair of cowboy boots. Miranda Lambert stuns her Instagram followers as she shows off her Fourth of July outfit. She flaunts Stevie Nicks-inspired jacket and cotton dress between two red doors that give us all kinds of patriotic vibes. Lambert tied her hair neatly behind a red bandana and gives the camera one of her classic sultry smiles.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert and Elle King Want to Watch Your Funny Wedding Videos: Here’s Why

Miranda Lambert and Elle King have been a force to be reckoned with since they teamed up for their song, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” The song is about a night of drunken shenanigans. During the song, the duo sings about “gettin’ tatted” in the bathroom and “jumping off the deep ends” all in the name of getting drunk, making friends, and staying out all night.
Celebritiesbasinsradio.com

CARRIE UNDERWOOD AND MIRANDA LAMBERT SOMETHIN’ BAD MUSIC VIDEO

Enjoy watching Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert’s music video for “Somethin’ Bad” …. song was released as the second single from Miranda Lambert’s fifth studio album. Platinum. In 2014, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood collaborated on their hit song. Somethin’ Bad. The song was released to Country Radio on June...
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Country

Flashback: Miranda Lambert Sings 'Texas (When I Die)' on 'Nashville Star'

Miranda Lambert, a Lindale, Texas native, is one of the biggest superstars in country music alongside names like Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, George Strait and Reba McEntire. From her debut album, Kerosene, to her latest project, The Marfa Tapes with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, she is on a constant blazing trail and has been since 2003 when she was a contestant on the show Nashville Star on the USA Network.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Wide Open Country

Miranda Lambert's Dad Showed off Impressive Voice in 2017 During Surprise Chicago Duet

Back in January 2017, Miranda Lambert brought her darling dad and fellow musician Anderson East onstage to join her for a very special performance in Chicago. The duet went down at a special tour rehearsal show at Chicago's famous Joe's Bar (aka Joe's on Weed Street). Lambert's dad and East joined her for a duet of the gospel song, "Woke Up This Morning (With My Mind Stayed on Freedom)." Mr. Lambert definitely stole the show and concertgoer Tricia Despres caught it all on video.
Celebritiescountry1037fm.com

Miranda Lambert’s Getting Back On The Road This Weekend

Miranda Lambert is hitting the road for a string of summer headlining dates, fairs, and festivals beginning Saturday (7/17) in Belmont, Ohio. Miranda’s confirmed summer dates include three nights at the Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas, and two nights at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma, and festivals including Rock the South, A Night in the Country, Country Spirit, and Tortuga.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Provides Sneak Peek at New Fall Fashion Line with New Video

Country superstar Miranda Lambert took to her Twitter account on Sunday (July 18th) to provide a sneak peek at her fashion brand’s fall fashion line. Miranda launched “Idyllwind Fueled by Miranda Lambert” in September 2018. She describes the line as a “true expression” of her style and is for the everyday girl who is also a “badass.” “[Idyllwind was] created around comfortable, affordable, great fitting clothes and boots that I call my trusties,” Lambert states. She is also working with Boot Barn on the fashion line.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Rocks Ripped Daisy Dukes While Shopping For Cowboy Hats — Photo

Big yeehaw energy: Miranda Lambert rocked daisy dukes while shopping for cowboy hats. See her impressive hat haul. Miranda Lambert knows the power of a good cowboy hat. The country music singer, 37, stopped by a hat store in Nashville, Tennessee to expand her collection and documented her haul on Instagram on Tuesday, July 20. Staying true to her southern country roots, Miranda opted for ripped daisy dukes, a retro white graphic t-shirt, and, of course, a cowboy hat with a little cactus on it for the outing.
Musicwkml.com

Miranda Lambert: Country Music’s Newest ‘Hat Act’

Since Miranda Lambert released her The Marfa Tapes album, she’s been donning a cowboy hat during several of her shows and at recent award shows. It’s like she is becoming country music’s latest “hat act.”. This morning (7/20), Miranda has been meeting with a new hat company, and it is...

Comments / 1

Community Policy