Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Director John Krasinski leads Millicent Simmonds through harrowing chase scene in exclusive A Quiet Place Part II clip

By Gabrielle Sanchez
A.V. Club
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Quiet Place Part II brought people back to theaters after a year of near silence. Now, just in time for the film’s widespread 4K ultra HD combo pack and Blu-ray and DVD release on July 27 and its Paramount+ digital release tomorrow, we have an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip with director John Krasinski, as he guides one actor through one of the heart-racing escape scenes.

www.avclub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Emily Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place Part Ii#Dvd#Paramount#Asl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesMiami Herald

New on DVD: Silent terror returns in ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

A scary sequel where the very last thing you want to do is scream tops the DVD releases for the week of July 27. "A Quiet Place Part II" picks up immediately after the events of the first film, while also providing a tantalizing glimpse of Day 1 when the monsters first arrived and ushered in humanity's silent era. In the film's present, the surviving members of the Abbott family must leave home and find new shelter from the deadly creatures with super hearing.
MoviesIGN

A Quiet Place Part II - "Directing Emily Blunt" Featurette

In this clip, which comes from the special features available on the Digital and Blu-ray/4K releases of A Quiet Place Part II, Director John Krasinski gives a behind-the-scenes look at how a terrifying car sequence in the movie was filmed. In A Quiet Place Part II, following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path in this terrifyingly suspenseful thriller. The film is written and directed by John Krasinski, and stars Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou. A Quiet Place Part II is available now on Digital, and releases on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 27, 2021.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

14 New Movies Hit VOD This Week, Including A Quiet Place Part II

John Krasinski’s horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II held a glitzy world premiere in New York City in March 2020, but wouldn’t hit theaters for another fourteen months after the Coronavirus pandemic came along. Still, that didn’t stop it from going down as one of the biggest hits of the entire COVID-19 era when it did finally arrive, with the second installment pulling in some hugely impressive numbers.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Emily Blunt Reveals What It Would Take For Her To Play A Superhero

The superhero genre and Emily Blunt have a long, complicated and winding relationship that inevitably tends to circle back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot these days. Having been forced to turn down the roles of both Captain America: The First Avenger‘s Peggy Carter and Iron Man 2‘s...
MoviesDecider

New Movies On Demand: ‘A Quiet Place Part II,’ ‘The Sleepless Unrest,’ ‘Separation’ + More

Has your summer been too calm and terror-free? Allow me to change all of that. This week, there are tons of new movies on VOD that will scare the bejesus out of you and turn your cozy, content life upside down, each one more paralyzing than the next. John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II, the sequel to the 2018 horror hit starring his wife Emily Blunt is out now. The follow-up film had the biggest theatrical opening of any film during COVID when it came out in May, and now it’s widely available to stream at home. If you’re a fan of The Conjuring films, you’re going to want to catch The Sleepless Unrest, a new documentary in which filmmakers Kendall and Vera Whelpton and several paranormal experts all moved into the real-life Conjuring house to experience the spirits within for themselves.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Emily Blunt Says Her and John Krasinski’s Daughters Are ‘Usually Disinterested’ in Her Movies

A change of heart. While Emily Blunt’s two kids are usually indifferent about her movies, they’re excited about her latest role. “This interestingly has been the only trailer that they have watched multiple times,” the actress, 38, told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest of Jungle Cruise on Thursday, July 15. “They are usually disinterested in seeing me on screen, but they’re really into Jungle Cruise,” she explained. “They love the jaguar, they love DJ, [played by Dwayne Johnson], they love the dynamic, they love the whole world.”
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Leads VOD Charts as ‘Twilight’ Takes Over Netflix

“A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount/$19.99) is best overall among VOD rankings this week, but it’s not unanimous. After initially leading after its July 13 iTunes release (always the quickest daily chart to reflect new releases), it dropped to #2. Instead, “Wrath of Man” (United Artists/$5.99) returned to the top, a position it already held for most of June. iTunes, like GooglePlay, ranks by number of transactions; after weeks at $19.99, “Wrath” reduced its price and rebounded.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Emily Blunt Reveals the Secret to Her 11-Year Marriage With John Krasinski

Watch: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's "Jungle Cruise" Journey. Letting love lead the way. There's no doubt that Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are the ultimate couple goals, and after being happily married for 11 years, Emily exclusively shared the secret to her successful marriage. "Just love," the Jungle Cruise star revealed to E! News' Daily Pop co-host Victor Cruz on July 16. "You've got to keep loving and loving, and just listening."
Hamburg, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Hamburg teen plays photo double in 'A Quiet Place II'

HAMBURG, N.Y. — It’s lights, camera, action for one Hamburg teenager. Gavin Robinson even has the pictures to prove it. Not just any pictures, either. We’re talking pictures with John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt. From the living room of his family’s Hamburg home, Frontier Middle Schooler Gavin Robinson,...
Moviesbeverlypress.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ builds a rich world and a few striking thrills

A sad truth: a sequel or spinoff to “A Quiet Place” would face an uphill challenge replicating what made the 2018 horror darling such a memorable experience. John Krasinski, director of both – and co-lead of the first –knows that as the second chapter in the Abbott family’s fight against aliens with very astute hearing feels less like, well, a quiet place and more akin to a rich expanding world with more corners to explore.
MoviesPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Is Now Streaming on Paramount Plus

It’s only been 46 days since A Quiet Place Part II premiered in theaters. The film sat on the shelf for over a year due to the Covid pandemic, then finally debuted on the big screen on May 28, 2021 as one of the first major blockbusters to return to multiplexes following months and months of coronavirus-related closures and delays. The film did fairly well, too, grossing over $150 million in the U.S. and more than $279 million worldwide. Granted, that's less than the first movie’s $350 million the first Quiet Place grossed. But given the state of the world — and the state of movie theaters — those are solid numbers.
Movies/Film

The Best Streaming Movies to Watch Right Now: ‘The American Friend,’ ‘The Empty Man,’ A Quiet Place Part II,’ ‘Barb and Star,’ and More

Cast: Dennis Hopper, Bruno Ganz, Lisa Kreuzer, Gérard Blain. Wim Wenders‘ deliberately paced blend of neo-noir and tone poem, The American Friend is an adaptation of Ripley’s Game by Patricia Highsmith. But this isn’t like the other Ripley adaptations. Wenders is less interested in the plotting and mystery than he is in the curious, unquantifiable relationship between two very different people. One is a frame maker, played by Bruno Ganz. The other is an art seller, and con artist, played by Dennis Hopper. By chance, or perhaps fate, these two cross paths, and an odd friendship begins to form. Ganz’s character is made to believe he has a short time to live (the logistics of this set-up are a bit hard to believe, but just go with it), and thus gets talked into committing murder to score a big payday to leave behind to his family after he’s gone. But the deeper he gets drawn into situations, the more Hopper’s character is drawn to help him out. Robby Müller‘s cinematographer is like something from a wonderful dream.
Celebritiesthefocus.news

Is Millicent Simmonds really deaf? Hearing loss of A Quiet Place actress explained

Millicent Simmonds (Wonderstruck, Andi Mack, This Close) reprises her role as Regan Abbott, the deaf daughter to Evelyn and Emmett, in A Quiet Place Part II, which is now out in cinemas. Given that her Wonderstruck co-star Oakes Fegley, who is not deaf, plays a deaf character, her role in A Quiet Place’s sequel has got audiences wondering if Millicent Simmonds is really deaf.
MoviesPopculture

'A Quiet Place Part II' Sound Editors Praise John Krasinski's 'Road Map' Script, Break Down 'Intentional' Use of Silence (Exclusive)

A Quiet Place Part II opened in theaters earlier this year, welcoming eager horror fans back to the big-screen movie experience as cinemas reopened safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the film is available to own on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD from Paramount Home Entertainment. In celebration of A Quiet Place Part II being available on home video, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with the film's sound editors Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn, both of whom worked on the first film as well.
ComicsIGN

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two - Exclusive Official Two-Face Clip - IGN Premiere

After being disfigured, District Attorney Harvey Dent (voiced by Josh Duhamel) wakes up to his alter ego, Two-Face, in this IGN Premiere exclusive clip from Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, the feature-length animated Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two will be distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting July 27, 2021, and on Blu-ray beginning August 10, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy