Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Nick Mitchell pays tribute to ‘once in a lifetime horse’ The Listener

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCjtV_0auYA09Q00
Nick Mitchell (left) with jockey Andrew McNamara and The Listener after winning the JNwine.com Champion Chase at Down Royal in 2009 (PA Archive)

Nick Mitchell paid a heartfelt tribute to top-class staying chaser The Listener who has died at the age of 22.

The bold-jumping grey won four Grade One races, all in Ireland – the Lexus Chase in 2006, the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase (2007), the Hennessy Cognac Gold Cup (2008) and the JNwine.com Champion Chase (2009).

Mitchell was involved with The Listener throughout the horse’s career, first as assistant to the late Robert Alner and then a trainer in his own right when Robert and his wife Sally retired.

It was The Listener who gave him his biggest success, in the Champion Chase at Down Royal in November 2009.

“He took me to places I never thought I’d go. I had a fantastic time with him. He was a once in a lifetime horse,” said Mitchell.

“He gave me my first Grade One and he gave Daryl (Jacob, jockey) his first Grade One. There were great times with Robert and Sally (Alner) and when he went over to Ireland.

“He was a fantastic horse and just a really nice fella. He did have the fully deserved retirement and he went out peacefully in the field. There were no issues with him.”

The Listener won nine of his 30 starts and £401,000 in prize-money. He retired in 2011.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Once In A Lifetime#Lexus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Gold
News Break
Pets
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
Motorsportsmyracepass.com

This Friday night the NRA pay tribute to “Mr. Excitement”

The NRA Sprint Invader and Limaland Motorsport Park are coming together this Friday, July 23rd to pay tribute to Tim Allison. There will be more prize money and prizes that will be added throughout the event. We are inviting all 360 and 305 teams to come out and support this event, to pay tribute to “Mr. Excitement”.
Sportsplymouth-review.com

These Olympics once in a lifetime – for sure

Sydney McLaughlin turns 22 three days after the final of the 400-meter hurdles, in which she might win Olympic gold and may even lower her current world record. Her big birthday plans? “Try and find a cupcake and then blow out the candles by myself,” McLaughlin said. Welcome to the no-fun Olympics, where celebrations and camaraderie will be muted by […]
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Curtain comes down on career of superstar Battaash

Brilliant sprinter Battaash has been retired following his defeat in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood on Friday. The Charlie Hills-trained seven-year-old was attempting to win the Group Two feature for the fifth successive year, but after travelling well through the early stages he had to settle for seventh place behind the French filly Suesa.
Sportstheracingbiz.com

JOCKEYS TO PAY TRIBUTE TO DISABILITY INDEPENDENCE

Jockeys at some 25 racetracks across America this Saturday will wear arm bands and participate in other activities to raise funds for the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF) and raise awareness of National Disability Independence Day, which marks the 31st anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Crowley salutes ‘horse of a lifetime’ Battaash

Jim Crowley will never forget Battaash’s Nunthorpe victory at York in 2019 in a long list of memories he can treasure of the newly-retired sprinter. The fact Battaash beat the legendary Dayjur’s course record, also owned owned by Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, and that his late boss was present on the Knavesmire that afternoon made it extra special.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Home and Away pays tribute to Dieter Brummer

Tributes have poured in around the globe for Dieter Brummer following his death over the weekend. 'Home and Away' has paid tribute to Dieter Brummer. The Australian soap's production team is "deeply saddened" to hear of the 45-year-old actor's death after it was announced that he had been discovered dead by police at his home address in Glenhaven, New South Wales, on Saturday (24.07.21) afternoon following a welfare check.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Emma Wilson bags windsurfing bronze medal for Great Britain

A quarter of a century after her mother came up agonisingly short in her final Olympic regatta, Emma Wilson confirmed a windsurfing bronze medal for Great Britain in Enoshima. After an impressive campaign in which she only once finished outside the top five in 12 preliminary races, the 22-year-old had the luxury of starting the final double-points race secure in the knowledge that the elusive place on the podium was in the bag.
SportsSkySports

Prince Alex makes winning star for Michael Bell team at Goodwood

Michael Bell's new recruit Prince Alex just got the better of Urban Artist to win the £100,000 Summer Handicap at Goodwood. Trained to win five times last year by Ralph Beckett, he was moved to Bell's Newmarket stable by owners Amo Racing after his defeat at HQ last time out.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Wonderful result for Menuisier as star filly stays on track for Arc bid

Wonderful Tonight added to her growing reputation when successfully conceding a penalty in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood. David Menuisier’s stable star already has two Group Ones on her record and was racing in Group Two company having been a late absentee from last weekend’s King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on account of the fast ground.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Wonderful Wagyu does Quinn proud again

John Quinn’s incredibly consistent Mr Wagyu won for the fifth time this season when making most of the running in the Unibet Stewards’ Sprint Handicap at Goodwood. The six-year-old began his winning spree nine runs previously at Hamilton in early June off a lowly mark of 68, yet was running off 91 on this occasion following three more wins and a host of placed efforts.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Commache Falls is Stewards’ Cup hero

Commanche Falls continued his impressive progression through the ranks when winning the Unibet Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood. Trained by Michael Dods, who excels with sprinters, the four-year-old has made giant strides this season. A winner at Ayr in April off a mark of just 84, he has also won at...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Summer special from Prince Alex

Michael Bell’s new recruit Prince Alex just got the better of Urban Artist to win the £100,000 Summer Handicap at Goodwood. Trained to win five times last year by Ralph Beckett, he was moved to Bell’s Newmarket stable by owners Amo Racing after his defeat at HQ last time out.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Battaash – 5 of his best

As the curtain comes down on the career of the brilliant sprinter Battaash – having won 13 of his 25 races and £1,774,180 in prize-money – we take a look at five of his best performances:. Prix de l’Abbaye 2017, Chantilly. After meeting with his first defeat of the season...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Major performance delights Emmet Mullins at Galway

Crowns Major went one better for Emmet Mullins than earlier in the week when winning the €100,000 Galway Shopping Centre Handicap. Second over two miles on Tuesday in a minor contest, the four-year-old, who won a bumper at the Punchestown Festival, was ridden by 7lb claimer Wesley Joyce. Never far...

Comments / 0

Community Policy