A free COVID vaccine clinic is set to make a stop in Kalona Monday. The mobile clinic is available to everyone ages 12 and up and will go from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot west of the Kalona Sales Barn at C Avenue and Ninth Street. Rural Health and Safety of Eastern Iowa helped sponsor a clinic earlier this summer and will be doing it again for this clinic. RHSEI Chairman Roger Stutsman shares why they continue to help sponsor these events, “Our goal is to be a help in wellness for all of eastern Iowa. We’ll make whatever needs to be done happen. We’ve worked with a lot of people that can make that happen.”