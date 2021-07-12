Cancel
Mason County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Mason, McCulloch by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mason; McCulloch The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern McCulloch County in west central Texas Northwestern Mason County in west central Texas * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms from Brady south to Voca and Katemcy. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, with another 1 inch possible. Flooding of low water crossings and other flood prone areas will be likely. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Brady, Camp San Saba, Camp Air, Katemcy, Voca, Brady Lake, Calf Creek, Fredonia, The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 1311 and Us-190 Near The Menard-Mcculloch County Line. This includes the following Low Water Crossings South Blackburn between Adkins and 13th, White Street at Live Oak Creek, FM 1851 crossing Tiger Creek, Hallum Draw, South High between 14th and 15th Streets, 17th Street between Pine and College, County Road 216 crossing Mud Creek, Hurley crossing, County Road 212 crossing San Saba River and Katemcy crossing.

alerts.weather.gov

