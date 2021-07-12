Flash Flood Watch issued for Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Juniata; Lebanon; Montour; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Perry; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union; York .Slow moving thunderstorms will impact the region this afternoon and tonight. Locations in the watch have received multiple rounds of heavy rain over the past several days and are prone to flash flooding from new rainfall amounts of just 1.25 and 1.50 inches over a 1 and 3 hour period respectively. during a 3 hour period. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union and York. * Through late tonight. * Excessive rain from multiple thunderstorms. Rainfall could total 2 to 3 inches in some locations.