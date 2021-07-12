Special Weather Statement issued for George, Greene by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: George; Greene A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES NORTHWESTERN GEORGE AND SOUTHEASTERN GREENE COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM CDT At 1234 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Lucedale, moving northeast at 20 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Leakesville.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0