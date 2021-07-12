Bo Burnham: Inside will be shown in theaters for one night only

Everyone loves a good Disney movie. Thank goodness, we are started to get back to the theaters to see feel-good Disney movies like the upcoming Encanto. The trailer has only been out for about a week, but people are taking strong notice of this new flick. It’s got a beautiful design that contrasts bright colors with relaxed naturals. Disney has obviously learned a thing or 2 from Pixar with this level of animation. There is also a lot of homage being paid to Gabriel Garcia Marquez with things like the vibrance contrasts and yellow butterflies, a symbol that became synonymous with the Colombian author. It also helps with the fact that Marquez is the originator of magical realism, which is what the movie is based in. Instead of me just rambling about how good the trailer is, watch it for yourself.