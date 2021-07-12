A Closer Look Behind Space Punks' Distinctive Art Style

Today, Annapurna Interactive hosted their first-ever showcase, letting players get a glimpse into what the publisher and their partner studios have been up to over the past while. With reveals such as new game partnerships, updates to existing games like the wonderful Outer Wilds, and so much more, fans have plenty to look forward to from the team. One of the many games showcased was Neon White, a heavenly anime romance first-person shooter which is about as unique as you’re going to get. While announced previously, game designer Ben Esposito showcased the speedrunning aspects of Neon White during a developer walkthrough at the Annapurna Interactive Showcase! You can see that walkthrough below.