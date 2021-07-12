Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mckean County, PA

Flash Flood Watch issued for McKean, Potter, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 13:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: McKean; Potter; Warren .Slow moving thunderstorms will impact the region this afternoon and tonight. Locations in the watch have received multiple rounds of heavy rain over the past several days and are prone to flash flooding from new rainfall amounts of just 1.25 and 1.50 inches over a 1 and 3 hour period respectively. during a 3 hour period. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in State College has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, McKean, Potter and Warren. * Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * Excessive rain from multiple thunderstorms. Rainfall could total 2 to 3 inches in some locations.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mckean County, PA
City
Warren, PA
County
Potter County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
State College, PA
City
Mckean, PA
County
Warren County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather#13 36 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy