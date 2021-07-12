Flash Flood Watch issued for McKean, Potter, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: McKean; Potter; Warren .Slow moving thunderstorms will impact the region this afternoon and tonight. Locations in the watch have received multiple rounds of heavy rain over the past several days and are prone to flash flooding from new rainfall amounts of just 1.25 and 1.50 inches over a 1 and 3 hour period respectively. during a 3 hour period. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in State College has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, McKean, Potter and Warren. * Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * Excessive rain from multiple thunderstorms. Rainfall could total 2 to 3 inches in some locations.