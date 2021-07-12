Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Hundreds of birds affected by illness

By Enrique Saenz
Posted by 
Greensburg Daily News
Greensburg Daily News
 18 days ago

Indiana’s state ornithologist said hundreds of songbirds across the state have been found sick or dead with a mysterious illness. Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources is working alongside scientists and officials from federal and state agencies to identify the source of the illness causing neurological problems and eye discharge and swelling in several species of songbirds.

www.greensburgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Greensburg Daily News

Greensburg Daily News

Greensburg, IN
506
Followers
2K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Greensburg Daily News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Feeders#Dead Birds#Bird Food#Wild Birds#Blue Jays#American Robins#European#Purdue University#Dnr#Hoosiers#Smithsonian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Health
News Break
Flu
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsworldanimalnews.com

22 Captive-Born Mexican Wolf Pups Are Released Into The Wild To Be Raised By Surrogate Parents In Order To Save Their Species From Extinction

A record 22 captive-born Mexican wolf pups were placed into wild dens to be raised in the wild by their surrogate parents after another successful cross-foster season. For six years, wild Mexican wolves have been raising captive-born pups as their own, helping to boost the genetic diversity of this endangered subspecies and moving the wild population towards recovery.
Butler County, PAbutlerradio.com

Scientists Still Unsure On Mysterious Bird Illness

We told you a few weeks ago about a mysterious bird illness that that led the Game Commission to recommend taking down bird feeders. Scientists are still working on finding out exactly what that illness is so in the meantime, Dr. Margaret Brittingham of Penn State Extension says to keep following the same protocols.
AnimalsUnion Leader

Mysterious illness prompts wildlife agencies to warn: Stop feeding birds

Hoping to prevent the spread of a deadly illness affecting wild birds in Mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states, New Hampshire wildlife officials are advising residents not to feed birds until the threat subsides. Fish and Game says there’s no sign the illness has arrived here, but they’re not taking chances. Birds...
Wisconsin Statespectrumnews1.com

Hundreds of birds dying from mysterious illness, could spread to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — A mysterious illness is killing birds, and it’s creeping closer to Wisconsin. A mysterious illness was first spotted in April on the East Coast. The illness has spread to Midwest, not in Wisconsin yet. It causes crusty eyes and neurological symptoms, preventing birds from walking/flying. Experts recommend...
Wisconsin StateWSAW

WI biologists offer tips to prevent spread of mystery bird illness

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A mystery illness is making birds sick across the country. According to the Wisconsin DNR, this illness has been reported in Midwest states like Indiana and Ohio. The symptoms include swollen and crusty eyes and neurological side effects like seizures and lack of coordination. So far,...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

State Officials Warn Residents Not To Feed Wild Birds As They Investigate Mysterious Illness

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Maryland Department of Natural Resources officials continue to investigate a strange bird illness in the region, they are asking residents to avoid feeding any species of birds. Wildlife managers in eight other states and DC have seen reports of sick and dying birds with eye swelling and crusty discharge. Most of the affected birds are said to be common grackles, blue jays, European starlings and American robins but other songbirds have been linked to the illness as well. The disease poses no threat to human health, livestock or poultry. Researchers have ruled out many common pathogens, including Salmonella, avian influenza and West Nile virus. Officials said birds can find plenty of wild food this time of year and anything that leads birds to congregate could spread the illness. Feeders and bird baths should be cleaned with a 10% bleach solution, rinsed with water and allowed to air-dry. Pets should be kept away from sick or dead wild birds as a precaution. Residents can report sick or dead bird encounters to the state and U.S. Department of Agriculture wildlife hotline at 877-463-6497.
AnimalsABQJournal

‘Birding with a purpose’

SANTA FE – A community science project is unfolding on the mountain slopes above Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Researchers at the University of New Mexico and elsewhere are asking bird-watchers to take note of the birds they see and hear during breeding season – part of a multi-year project intended to help scientists understand how bird populations respond to climate change.
Wildlifeaudubonva.org

Scientists Still Searching for Answers to the Cause of the Mysterious Illness Affecting Songbirds

Since the first wave of songbirds started dying in May from a mysterious illness that caused neurological problems and heavy crusting over the eyes causing blindness and usually leading to death, scientists and wildlife experts have been scratching their heads over what is making these birds so sick. So far, there is still no answer. Scientists at the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Smithsonian, University of Pennsylvania Veterinary Medicine and other experts have been running a variety of tests to rule out several diseases.
Nashville, TNWSMV

New bird disease affecting common songbirds across U.S.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new bird disease is affecting several common songbird bird species causing eye swelling and weeping from the eyes. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responding to increased reports of dead birds in the state. Most of the reports come from several eastern and midwestern states.
Georgia Stateallongeorgia.com

GA DNR: Keeping Watch for Backyard Bird Illness

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is asking people to keep an eye out for sick birds and giving information on what you can do to help if you see any:. A mysterious illness that is killing backyard birds across the Mid-Atlantic and in parts of the Southeast has not been documented in Georgia yet. But DNR is on the lookout. And you can help.
Animalscapecod.com

East Coast Bird Illness Worries MassWildlife Officials

HYANNIS – Reports of sick and dying birds have been spreading up the East Coast in recent months. Although none of the birds, said to have eye swelling, crusty discharge, and neurological symptoms, have been found in Massachusetts yet, MassWildlife encourages sightings of dead birds to be reported. It is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy