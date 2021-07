Graz is known today as Austria's Culinary Capital. Its vibrant culinary landscape is the result of the efforts of trailblazing women and cooks such as Katharina Prato, as well as a general appreciation of fresh local ingredients. Aside from numerous gourmet restaurants, locals love their many farmers' markets, all stocked to the brim with fresh produce from surrounding farms. Many of Prato’s recipes can still be found on the menus of the city’s various restaurants, proving that Katharina Prato’s influence on popular cuisine was a lasting one.