Dave Filoni will be immortalized as a Star Wars action figure

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 19 days ago

The Lucasfilm executive creative director and creator of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be available as an action figure, commemorating his role as a New Republic X-Wing pilot in The Mandalorian.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
