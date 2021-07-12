Dave Filoni will be immortalized as a Star Wars action figure

It looks like Disney has decided to retitle the original Star Wars movie so that it fits the company’s new titling approach for Lucasfilm’s Star Wars sequel trilogy. This is the third time that the film has been retitled. During its release back in 1977, George Lucas’ science fantasy space opera was referred to as Star Wars. However, when the film’s sequel, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back was re-released in cinemas back in 1981, the original Star Wars movie had been changed to Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope to set its place in Lucas’ budding Skywalker saga and then added the title in the opening crawl.
