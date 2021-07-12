Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Patricia Heaton marks three years of “freedom from alcohol"

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“It’s July when we celebrate our nation’s freedom. Also celebrating three years of freedom from alcohol for me," tweeted the former Everybody Loves Raymond star, adding: “So, just wanted to share that with you. And message me if any of you are thinking about doing that, any of you are doing that now and need some encouragement or anything at all. Have a great day.”

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 1

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Heaton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Patricia Heaton To Headline & EP Comedy Series For Fox From Kapital – Talesbuzz

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Patricia Heaton is eying a return to television with a multi-camera comedy, which has received a script-to-seres commitment at Fox. Heaton is set to star in and executive produce the untitled project, which is produced by Fox Entertainment and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. The project reunites Heaton and Kaplan who worked together on the CBS comedy series Carol’s Second Act.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

Patricia Heaton to Star in Fox Multi-Cam Comedy With Script-to-Series Commitment

The new multi-camera project has received a script-to-series commitment at the broadcaster. No writer is currently attached. Along with Heaton, David Hunt will executive produce under their FourBoys Entertainment banner. Adam Griffin will also executive produce along with Aaron Kaplan and Michael Lohmann for Kapital Entertainment. Fox Entertainment and Kapital will produce. Jessie Abbott will be the executive in charge for Kapital.
Nashville, TNprimetimer.com

Patricia Heaton is set to star in a Fox sitcom filmed in Nashville

The Emmy-winning former Everybody Loves Raymond star is reteaming with Aaron Kaplan, executive producer of her canceled 2019-2020 CBS comedy Carol's Second Act, on an untitled multicamera comedy that would be set in Nashville and filmed in the Music City where they both have homes. Heaton splits her time between Los Angeles and Nashville. The plan, according to Deadline, "is for the city of Nashville to serve as the series’ backlot with some location shoots outside of the studio giving the show a hybrid multi-/single-camera feel in the vein of How I Met Your Mother...The series will fall under the script-to-series model that Fox has been increasingly employing over the past year as part of the network’s reassessment of the development process last summer that led to a diversified approach involving a mix of traditional pilots, lower-cost presentations, script-to-series projects that could include writers rooms, as well as straight-to-series orders." Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment operates stages in the city where it shot its Kevin Williamson CBS All Access series Tell Me A Story. “I’m looking forward to working with Fox on this series,” says Heaton. “I have gotten to know and love Nashville over the years while visiting my son and my sister there. It’s a wonderful city with an incredible quality of life, along with a vibrant culture and so much creative energy. I want to help support and grow the entertainment production business there and shooting a TV series in Nashville would provide hundreds of jobs for local cast and crew.”
RelationshipsGossip Cop

Barbra Streisand, James Brolin ‘Drifting Apart’ In Marriage?

Are James Brolin and Barbra Streisand breaking up? One report says her reclusive ways are going to break the marriage. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the Globe, Barbra Streisand and James Brolin are too different to co-exist. She prefers to stay inside, while he craves socializing. A source says, “It’s true they were stuck together during the lockdown and made the most of it, but since LA opened up again, James has been making up for lost time socially.”
TV & VideosPosted by
B105

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner Is the Proud Father to Seven Children – Meet His Huge Family

Legendary actor Kevin Costner took his time to share his sentiments about being a father to seven children. Kevin Costner is one of Hollywood's greatest actors, with several box-office and critically-acclaimed films under his belt. His most memorable movies include "The Untouchables," "Hidden Figures," "The Bodyguard," "A Perfect World" and "Message in a Bottle."
CelebritiesWBAL Radio

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals, "pride as our son became our daughter Ruby"

In an interview with AARP magazine, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that her 25-year-old child with acclaimed director Christopher Guest is transgender. With their daughter's permission, Curtis made the revelation to the magazine. "We have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby," the Halloween series star,...
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Who is the Father of Mel’s Child in Virgin River?

‘Virgin River’ is one romantic drama that knows how to balance the emotional side of things with just the right amount of enchantment thrown in for good measure. For the majority of season 3, we have seen Jack and Mel go through some rather arduous predicaments. From the impending custody battle over the twins to Jack losing his house in the fire to Mel finally accepting that she wants a child of her own, the couple has had their fair share of emotional turmoil. Despite all this, the two have always managed to find their footing in the end. But with that explosive season finale, it seems like Jack and Mel are back in hot water. So, who is the father of Mel’s baby? Here’s what we think.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Jamie Lee Curtis’s daughter Ruby Guest?

HALLOWEEN star Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed her daughter is transgender. Jamie and her husband Christopher Guest have two kids, Annie Guest and Ruby Guest. Jamie Lee Curtis told told US publication AARP that she has "watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby". The 62-year-old...

Comments / 1

Community Policy