Millikin University issued the following announcement on July 15. "Music can bring us all together and continues to serve as an important and relevant factor in our lives." The Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra (MDSO) has announced plans to resume in-person concerts for the 2021-22 performance season. Under the direction of Dr. William McClain, the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra is an ensemble comprised of faculty, hired professionals and is open to students who successfully audition for the Millikin University School of Music. Membership in the MDSO places a high demand on students who gain hands-on experience by playing side-by-side with faculty and other professionals in a nurturing environment.