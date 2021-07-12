Virtual travel inspires the adventurous as they wait for actual travel to begin again
When travel stalled or more likely came to a screeching halt at the start of this pandemic, Adventure Marketplace was mostly hibernating. I remained positive and hopeful that “One day or Day One” we would travel together again. Writing this monthly column helped me keep the light on. I also sent out an occasional newsletter to clients and was active on my Facebook business page. But there was little if any actual business.thewestendnews.com
Comments / 0