Virtual travel inspires the adventurous as they wait for actual travel to begin again

Get ready to dust off your COVID vaccine card kids, cause pretty soon we'll be able to travel to Canada again!. If you haven't been able to visit Canada in decades (like me) or since the dawning of the coronavirus quarantine lockdowns, our dreams will come true by August 9th, when Canada says it will finally let us Americans back over the border. I am certain that they are closely monitoring the rising rates of COVID infections in Washington state, as am I. If things continue to get worse, we can be sure Canada will take back their offer of American border travel. Yikes, for the love of HUMANITY, please get vaccinated to prevent the spread of this potentially fatal disease!