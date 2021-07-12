Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

FX to promote American Horror Stories and American Horror Story with a "Night Bites Bakery" pop-up stores

Primetimer
2021-07-12
 19 days ago
"The AHS 'Night Bites Bakery' will pop up for a limited time in New York beginning on July 14th and in Los Angeles on August 4th to treat fans with sweet creations inspired by the new Stories series in addition to featuring legendary designs and characters based on past installments of AHS," FX says of the promotion. "The bakeries will drop new cookie designs each day and fully immerse guests into the twisted world of AHS including shareable moments, off-menu sweepstakes, and a sneak peek at the delights to come in the upcoming series."

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

TV Seriesdailyutahchronicle.com

‘American Horror Stories’ Offers Nostalgia to Returning Audiences

Famous writer and producer Ryan Murphy’s show “American Horror Story” has been dominating streaming and television platforms for a decade. In between season nine, released Sept. 2019, and the anticipated season ten, premiering Aug. 25, a new refreshing spin-off emerges. “American Horror Stories” offers a nostalgic yet imaginative take on the series, breaking away from the structure of its predecessor.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

The Wine Show works because of the gratitude amidst the playfulness among its British acting stars

Dominic West joins James Purefoy, Matthew Goode and Matthew Rhys on the third season of the Sundance Now and Acorn reality show. "Like travel, wine appreciation isn’t the most accessible hobby," says Steve Greene. "The Wine Show doesn’t shy away from the high dollar figures for some of these bottles, but doesn’t fetishize the exclusivity. It’s presented in a more matter-of-fact way and, if anything, there’s a respect among the drinkers for the higher-end offerings, even when the overall feeling of those tastings is loose and casual. For those who have watched each season, there’s also a gradual sense of honing a craft, of being able to pick out different subtleties you might expect a classically trained performer to be attuned to. Is it a hardship to hang out at a sun-drenched villa and indulge in some of the finest wine the world has to offer? No. But in a deceptive, unmistakably entertaining way, these fresh new encounters represent a kind of all-around effort that doesn’t happen by accident."
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

American Horror Stories Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, ‘American Horror Stories’ is a spin-off of one of the most prominent works of their career, ‘American Horror Story.’ It is an anthology series that tells a new story in each episode. If the first two episodes take the audience back to the Murder House and introduce Rubber Woman, and the third episode depicts ordinary people turning into rampaging murderers after watching a film, episode 4 is a Christmas horror in which a group of social media influencers is terrorized by an evil Santa Clause. Here is everything you need to know about its ending. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV & VideosVulture

This American Horror Story Teaser Is Teeming With Jeff Bezos Look-alikes

This is the scariest American Horror Story teaser imagery we’ve ever seen. For the tenth season of Ryan Murphy’s perennial fuck-and-fearfest, FX is focusing on the anthology series’ scariest monsters yet: Jeff Bezoses. In the teaser for this season’s “Part 1: Red Tide” and “Part 2: Death Valley,” we see outer space Jeff Bezoses hovering over a surgery table, and underwater Jeff Bezoses swimming with the sharks. The horror! Then, the two tribes of Bezoses make out with each other and use a lot of tongue. Freaky! There are motifs of water, deserts, bones, and flesh throughout this teaser: Are these references to hoarded wealth and the consumption and commodification of human labor? Or does a man-meat violin with a bone bow just look creepy? Will they work the “space” “travel” into this somehow? All will be revealed on the season premiere, August 25, on FX.
TV SeriesPolygon

American Horror Story is bringing aliens back, but at what cost?

Ever since American Horror Story: Asylum’s alien abduction plotline, fans have been clamoring to see the extraterrestrials return. Though each season of AHS is a separate self-contained story (well, except for crossover feast AHS: Apocalypse), certain characters and creatures — like ghosts and witches — have appeared throughout the show. Except for the aliens, mentioned in season 2, only to never appear again ...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Stories S01E03 "Drive In" An Impressively Twisted Tale

If there's one thing I appreciate the most about the horror genre, it's that it offers writers & directors so many different creative avenues to travel down when it comes to common themes and tropes. Which is a nice way of saying that the horror genre, in particular, affords artists the opportunity to let their freak flags fly to get their messages across to the masses. So while I'm always looking for the next project that shakes things up and gets people looking at horror in a whole new (and respectful) light, I also appreciate those who can take a theme or concept we've grown to know and love (and occasionally groan about) and add their own spin, twisting things just enough to spark our interest. That's how I was left feeling about the third episode of FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories, the Eduardo Sanchez-directed and Manny Coto-written "Drive In"- a storyline with a familiarity that lured me in, with quality performances and some intriguing "Devil's Advocate" arguments raised locking me in for a frightful experience. So here's where I throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throw down a spoiler buffer image as we do a deep dive into "Drive In"- see you on the other side!
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

American Horror Story season 10 trailer reveals titles for each part

The next season of America Horror Story has its first big teaser. American Horror Story: Double Feature, the tenth season of the TV series, finally has a trailer – sort of. A promotional video dubbed ‘Themes’ was released this week, hinting at all manner of strange goings on within the two-part season. Aliens are definitely involved, that’s one takeaway, making this more of a sci-fi series than usual. They’re performing autopsies, doing surgery on a violin, contorting in pools of water, and hanging around the desert looking generally creepy. The other sticking point is that some pills are doing the rounds. Apart from that, sand and water clash to demonstrate two worlds colliding. Symbolism!
Moviesnwaonline.com

More Than Mythologies: 'Fear Street,' 'American Horror Stories' will slay you

For viewers who went into the recently concluded "Fear Street" trilogy corpse-cold, the most surprising fact about the Netflix films may be that they were initially intended for theatrical release. Sure, there were some hints along the way, such as the casting of name-brand stars in supporting roles (such as Gillian Jacobs and Maya Hawke) or the extravagant music budget, which helped firm up the Clinton- and Carter-era milieus of the first two movies.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

American Horror Stories: Lynch Discusses AHS Future, Compares Big Bads

If you haven't checked out the third episode of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's FX on Hulu horror anthology spinoff American Horror Stories, then you are missing out on a more-than-worthy follow-up to the two-episode season opener (that review's here, with E03 posting this weekend). Part of the reason that "Drive In" works so well has to do in no small part to AHS universe powerhouse John Carroll Lynch's turn as twisted filmmaker Larry Bitterman. In fact, Lynch's performances in the franchise are even more impressive when you realize that Lynch is no fan of horror films, telling EW: "I enjoy doing [AHS], and I'm surprised that I do, because I don't enjoy watching horror, but I apparently enjoy doing it." Here's a look at what Lynch had to say about Bitterman as well as his future in the American Horror Story universe.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Stories Releases Episode 3 "Drive In" Opening Credits

Now that the third episode of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's FX on Hulu horror anthology spinoff American Horror Stories is out there terrifying streaming screens (check out our review of the two-episode season opener here), the fine folks controlling things over at "AHS" and the streaming service are sharing a look at the opening credits to the newest chapter. And just in case we haven't mentioned it before? We're really big fans of having unique opening credits to match the vibe and tone of each episode, with the clip you're about to see doing its part to make you feel a certain way about a "Drive In."

