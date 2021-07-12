FX to promote American Horror Stories and American Horror Story with a "Night Bites Bakery" pop-up stores
"The AHS 'Night Bites Bakery' will pop up for a limited time in New York beginning on July 14th and in Los Angeles on August 4th to treat fans with sweet creations inspired by the new Stories series in addition to featuring legendary designs and characters based on past installments of AHS," FX says of the promotion. "The bakeries will drop new cookie designs each day and fully immerse guests into the twisted world of AHS including shareable moments, off-menu sweepstakes, and a sneak peek at the delights to come in the upcoming series."www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0