Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Rubikon' selected for Cannes' Frontieres Showcase

austinnews.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], July 12 (ANI): The first teaser for the upcoming sci-fi movie 'Rubikon' has been released. It's one of the seven international genre projects selected for this year's Frontieres Buyers Showcase, which is running during the Cannes Film Festival. According to Variety, 'Rubikon', directed by Magdalena Lauritsch and written...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roland Emmerich
Person
George Blagden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Ani#Sci Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieshometownstations.com

Cannes to award Palme d'Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d'Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes' closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year's Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.
Visual ArtTime

Cannes, France

This iconic location on the French Riviera is accustomed to the limelight. But as Cannes emerges from pandemic shutdown, the tiny town is honoring its own inhabitants. Submerged up to 5 m below the sea, about a 15-minute ferry ride from Cannes off the coast of Île Ste.-Marguerite, the newly minted Underwater Eco-Museum features a series of towering sculptures of local residents, including a 7-year-old student and an elderly fisherman. Each is chiseled out of environmentally friendly materials by British underwater artist Jason deCaires Taylor. The return of the in-person Cannes Film Festival in July brought all manner of A-listers to La Croisette, Cannes’ main boulevard, though the place to stay is Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, in nearby Antibes, which is on its 151st season. And in the fall, look out for the new Hôtel Belle Plage, an eco-conscious, wellness-oriented boutique property from the team behind Paris’ trendy Hôtel National des Arts et Métiers. —Chrissie McClatchie.
MoviesDeadline

IFC Films Picks Up Andrea Arnold’s Buzzy Cannes Doc ‘Cow’

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has taken North American rights to Andrea Arnold’s well-received Cannes Film Festival documentary Cow. Cow, which made its world premiere earlier this month in the newly created Cannes Premiere section, reps IFC and Arnold’s second teaming together after her award-winning Fish Tank, which starred Katie Jarvis and Michael Fassbender.
Los Angeles, CASFGate

Focus Features to Hold First Oscars FYC In-Person Screening Event for 'Stillwater' With Matt Damon in 350-Seat Theater (EXCLUSIVE)

No rest for the weary, especially when it comes to Oscar campaigning. Focus Features has set up the first Oscars FYC special screening and conversation of the awards season for Tom McCarthy’s “Stillwater” with star Matt Damon and the writer and director scheduled to attend in-person at the 350-seat Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles.
Businessaustinnews.net

Fandor Announces Sponsorship at North Fork TV Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that the Company's SVOD streaming service Fandor will be a sponsor at the 2021 North Fork TV Festival. A celebration of independent scripted television and a champion...
Warwick, RIjohnstonsunrise.net

At the Warwick Showcase

Look up “one-trick pony” in the dictionary (remember those?) and you’ll see a photo of M. Night Shyamalan. “The Sixth Sense” was one of the best movies I have ever seen. Unfortunately, the writer/director has not been able to repeat or even come close to his first movie. The trailers...
Moviesaustinnews.net

The Film Detective Presents Classic Drive-in Creature Features, Streaming Fridays in August

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that The Film Detective, the classic media streaming network and film archive that restores and distributes classic films, is featuring classic creature features throughout the month of August on its 24/7 classic film and television channel.
Wilmington, NCMovieMaker

The 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World 2021, Presented by FilmFreeway

“This festival feels more alive than any other I can think of,” says Jane Schoenbrun. “Filmmakers and performance artists introduce each screening with elaborate performances that are essentially live theater. The parties and events are as innovative and inspiring as the films themselves, and ‘chief instigating officer’ and festival director Dan Brawley does a consistently genius job of pushing at the boundaries of what a film event can be — a screening I saw a few years back of Ingrid Veninger’s He Hated Pigeons, with a live score by Rozalind MacPhail, made me audibly weep. Small-town Wilmington, North Carolina is the platonic ideal of a college town — full of great thrift shops, record stores, and a big grassy field that’s essentially festival headquarters — one that features a decommissioned school-bus you can hang out in.” What else could you ask for? Well: “We host a wild experiment every year with lots of performance art and late-night open mics,” says Brawley. “Our annual ‘Bus To Lumberton’ installation/experience honors David Lynch’s film Blue Velvet, which was shot here in Wilmington with locations all around the festival venues.” Finally, he adds, “this year, radical editing collective Racer Trash has taken the challenge and will be slicing and splicing something super special for your eyeholes.”
MoviesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Indie Focus: Dev Patel’s mystic adventure in ‘The Green Knight’

Hello! I’m Mark Olsen. Welcome to another edition of your regular field guide to a world of Only Good Movies. We’ve talked quite a bit here recently about the relationship between movie theaters and moviegoers. This week the dynamic between movie theaters and movie makers came into the spotlight as Scarlett Johansson sued Disney, with the actress accusing the company of breach of contract by releasing “Black Widow” simultaneously in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming platform. Johansson’s suit alleges that she was deprived of additional revenue by the decision, and this could potentially be an early shot in an ongoing dispute between talent and studios over streaming platforms and how to determine compensation.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
MoviesUSA Today

'Titane' gets top Cannes Film Festival honor, selected by Spike Lee and festival jury

“Titane” has won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, making Julia Ducournau the second female filmmaker to win the festival’s top honor in its 74 year history. The win was mistakenly announced by jury president Spike Lee at the top of the show, unleashing a few moments of confusion. Ducournau did not immediately come to the stage to accept the award, instead waiting until the formal announcement at the end of the ceremony.
Tuscumbia, ALcourierjournal.net

Showcase at the Music HoF

TUSCUMBIA – The Alabama Music Showcase and Concert takes place Saturday, July 31 on the grounds of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame at 617 US Hwy 72 W in Tuscumbia. This day-long event will help close out the W.C. Handy Music Festival and has a little something for everyone. In addition to the music, there will be shopping vendors, food, kid’s activities, and much more.
WorldScreendaily

“I can’t hide my identity”: Hong Kong filmmaker Kiwi Chow on his surprise Cannes selection ‘Revolution Of Our Times’

In an unusual move, the Cannes Film Festival added Kiwi Chow’s Revolution Of Our Times as a surprise late entry, just one day before its world premiere on July 16. The 152-minute Cantonese-language documentary offers an unflinching look at Hong Kong’s latest pro-democracy movement from 2019-2020, sparked off by a proposed security law that allowed extraditions to mainland China.
Moviesfilm-book.com

THE FABELMANS (2022): New Character Actors Added to Upcoming Steven Spielberg Film

Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Film Adds Supporting Players. Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film, The Fabelmans, has added these character actors: Judd Hirsch, Robin Bartlett, Jeannie Berlin and Jonathan Hadary. If Steven Spielberg’s upcoming semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans didn’t have enough hype surrounding it already, some new talented supporting players have been brought...
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Annapurna Interactive Showcase: all the announcements and games showcased

During the Annapurna Interactive Showcase yesterday, Annapurna Interactive announced and showcased several games for the Nintendo Switch. If you missed the presentation, no problem: you can check out the full thing on YouTube!. Neon White (developed by Angel Matrix) A lightning fast first-person action platformer set beyond the pearly gates...
MoviesThe New Yorker

“Val,” Reviewed: A Val Kilmer Documentary Reveals Thwarted Hollywood Dreams

It’s ineffably painful, in the new documentary “Val,” to see Val Kilmer, an actor still in his prime, enduring the effects of throat cancer. His treatment for the disease, which involved a tracheostomy, led to the extreme impairment of his voice—for the most part, he needs to cover a hole in a small plastic prosthesis in order to speak, and the result is a diminished monotone. (The movie features subtitles when he speaks.) “Val,” directed by Leo Scott and Ting Poo, is nonetheless Kilmer’s self-portrait and autobiography. It is not a great film—its form is less personal than its substance, its revelations and insights come only intermittently. Yet it is, in its key moments, something equally significant: it offers Kilmer a showcase that he has been denied, not only by the ravages of cancer but, long before, by the troubled course of his career and the inherent obstacles of Hollywood filmmaking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy