Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Ipswich secure signing of Joe Pigott

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414Sek_0auY8Yra00
Joe Pigott rejected a new contract at Wimbledon (PA Archive)

Ipswich have beaten off interest from other clubs to secure the services of forward Joe Pigott.

The 27-year-old rejected the offer of a new contract at AFC Wimbledon at the end of last season and has chosen to join a fellow Sky Bet League One side on a deal until the summer of 2024.

Pigott scored 20 goals in the division with the Dons during the 2020-21 campaign and is eager to add another promotion to his CV after previous success with Southend.

“It was a very tough decision to leave Wimbledon. I was really comfortable there and happy but felt that if I wanted to improve and keep going forward then I had to take on a new challenge,” Pigott said.

“There was interest from clubs above League One but Ipswich is a massive club and it feels the right move for me.

“It’s an exciting move for me and I can’t wait to get going now. Obviously promotion is the aim but hopefully we can kick on from there as well.”

Pigott is Paul Cook’s seventh addition of the summer after the arrivals of Wes Burns, Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper, Macauley Bonne, Vaclav Hladky and Matt Penney.

Town boss Cook added: “To get a lad of Joe’s quality across the line is an absolutely massive plus for everyone at the club.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Cook
Person
Wes Burns
Person
Joe Pigott
Person
Macauley Bonne
Person
Matt Penney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipswich#New Challenge#Afc Wimbledon#Sky Bet League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Charlie Adam and Liam Fontaine could bolster Dundee

Dundee’s selection problems have eased ahead of their cinch Premiership return. One unnamed player remains out for the visit of St Mirren after catching Covid-19. But five players who were identified as potential close contacts have been cleared to play. Charlie Adam (calf) and Liam Fontaine (hamstring) are expected to...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Motherwell to assess Juhani Ojala fitness ahead of Hibernian clash

Motherwell will assess the fitness of new signing Juhani Ojala ahead of the cinch Premiership opener against Hibernian. The Finland defender was in quarantine ahead of his signing on Thursday. Bevis Mugabi has trained this week following shoulder surgery but might have to wait for his first appearance of the...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

MK Dons secure signing of Peterborough striker Mo Eisa

MK Dons have signed Peterborough striker Mo Eisa for an undisclosed fee. The 27-year-old averages a goal every other game in the English Football League in spells with Cheltenham and Posh and has signed a ‘long-term’ contract in Milton Keynes. He told his new club’s website: “I’m excited to be...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Ipswich make move for Rangers defender Edmundson

Ipswich Town are pushing ahead with a move for Rangers defender George Edmundson. The defender was the subject of several offers from lower league clubs in England earlier in the transfer window. He spent last season on loan with Derby County in the Championship, helping them avoid relegation on the...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

George Edmundson signs for Ipswich

Ipswich have signed George Edmundson from Rangers on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The 23-year-old centre-back becomes the ninth signing of the summer at Portman Road as Town prepare for a third consecutive season in Sky Bet League One. Edmundson made 10 appearances for Derby last season and...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Wycombe secure signing of former Wales striker Sam Vokes

Wycombe have pulled off a coup with the signing of former Wales striker Sam Vokes. The 31-year-old, formerly of Burnley, has left Stoke to drop down a division and sign a one-year deal with the League One Chairboys. Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club’s official website: “Sam has been...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Newcastle 'pushing to sign Man United defender Axel Tuanzebe with Steve Bruce urging club's hierarchy to make a breakthrough in the transfer market after being frustrated in their attempts to sign Arsenal's Joe Willock'

Newcastle are reportedly keen on signing Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe with Steve Bruce desperate to strengthen his squad before the start of the new season. The Magpies, who finished 12th in the 2020-2021 campaign, are yet to bring in any new faces with the club still waiting on a decision from Arsenal over their approach for Joe Willock.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Leyton Orient sign winger Theo Archibald on a season-long loan from Lincoln

Leyton Orient have announced the signing of Theo Archibald from Lincoln on a season-long loan deal. The 23-year-old winger becomes Kenny Jackett’s eighth signing of the summer as the O’s prepare for their upcoming Sky Bet League Two campaign. The Scotsman has made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Imps but will drop back down to League Two having previously played for Macclesfield and Forest Green in the division.

Comments / 0

Community Policy