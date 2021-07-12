Ipswich secure signing of Joe Pigott

Joe Pigott rejected a new contract at Wimbledon (PA Archive)

Ipswich have beaten off interest from other clubs to secure the services of forward Joe Pigott.

The 27-year-old rejected the offer of a new contract at AFC Wimbledon at the end of last season and has chosen to join a fellow Sky Bet League One side on a deal until the summer of 2024.

Pigott scored 20 goals in the division with the Dons during the 2020-21 campaign and is eager to add another promotion to his CV after previous success with Southend.

“It was a very tough decision to leave Wimbledon. I was really comfortable there and happy but felt that if I wanted to improve and keep going forward then I had to take on a new challenge,” Pigott said.

“There was interest from clubs above League One but Ipswich is a massive club and it feels the right move for me.

“It’s an exciting move for me and I can’t wait to get going now. Obviously promotion is the aim but hopefully we can kick on from there as well.”

Pigott is Paul Cook’s seventh addition of the summer after the arrivals of Wes Burns, Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper, Macauley Bonne, Vaclav Hladky and Matt Penney.

Town boss Cook added: “To get a lad of Joe’s quality across the line is an absolutely massive plus for everyone at the club.”