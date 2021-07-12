Cancel
Basketball

One Tree Hill podcast will welcome its first guest: Lee Norris

Primetimer
Primetimer
 19 days ago
“Lee Norris joins us first to talk about what it was like to literally be the tentpole of basketball on our show, Marvin McFadden,” says Sophia Bush of her, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz's Drama Queens podcast. “We truly couldn’t have imagined having anyone else come on first,” Bush tells Variety. “He was like the second person we called after speaking to each other. So, we’re so, so excited. It’s so fun to reminisce with him and to kind of get the gang back together; it feels really good.”

