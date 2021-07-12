Cancel
Crypto diversification signs, Exchanges Secure Banking Contracts + More News

By Tim Alper, Sead Fadilpašić
cryptonews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Last week was the quietest trading week since October 2020 as digital asset investment products saw minor outflows, totaling USD 4m, and led by bitcoin (BTC), per CoinShares data. "While the inflows remain relatively small in comparison to bitcoin and ethereum (ETH), the data does imply that investors are increasingly looking to diversify their digital asset holdings," their report said, adding that, in recent weeks, North American providers are seeing consistent BTC inflows, while Europeans have continued to see outflows.

Stocksbeincrypto.com

Asset Management Firm GoldenTree is Buying Bitcoin

Asset management firm, GoldenTree, which currently handles over $41 billion in assets under management is reportedly buying bitcoin. According to recent reports, the firm is adding bitcoin to its balance sheet in a bid to diversify its portfolio. The move offers the firm a more broad mix of debt-focused strategies, according to sources close to the matter.
Worldcrowdfundinsider.com

Binance Regulatory Crackdown Continues as Securities Commission Malaysia Announces New Enforcement Actions Against Crypto Exchange

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has announced new enforcement actions against digital assets firm Binance. The cryptocurrency exchange operator has been accused of illegally operating its trading platform in Malaysia. The SC has now ordered Binance to immediately disable access to its website as well as its app within the next 2 weeks or 14 days (from July 26, 2021).
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Central Bank of China Plans to Keep Regulatory Pressure on Crypto Industry

China’s central bank has reaffirmed its stance on crypto trading, admitting that it will continue to keep pressure on its recent clampdown. China’s clampdown on the crypto industry looks set to continue following reports that the country’s central bank looks set to continue its strict stance. The People’s Bank of...
CurrenciesFingerLakes1

How to choose a reputable crypto exchange

One market that is growing at an incredibly significant rate is the cryptocurrency market. New coins are being created every day and it can be difficult to know which exchanges can be trusted and which ones offer the best rates for each coin. You need to understand that crypto exchanges are the on and off-ramps for every cryptocurrency transaction and you can trade your bitcoin, ethereum, or any of your other altcoins for fiat currencies such as the USD or the EUR and vice versa. Selecting a trusted crypto exchange is the first thing that you need to do to enable your bitcoin holdings and it can be a challenge to know what to stay away from. The good news is that there are many sites, such as The Money Mongers, which recommend the best exchanges to use, like Phemex for example. Here is a guideline that will help you make the best possible decision for yourself.
Commodities & Futurewsau.com

Crypto exchange Binance to wind down derivatives in Europe

LONDON (Reuters) -Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Friday it would wind down its futures and derivatives products offerings across Europe, a move that comes after unprecedented pressure from regulators. Binance users in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands will, with immediate effect, not be able to open new futures or...
Marketsthepaypers.com

PayPal to launch crypto trading in UK

Global payments platform PayPal has announced it is looking towards the UK as the next market in which to expand its crypto trading services. According to the company’s second-quarter 2021 earnings call, PayPal has done very well out of crypto trading for the period. PayPal is also working on Open...
Marketscryptonews.com

On Monday, Managers of USD 2trn Get Access to Crypto + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Starting Monday, 4,000 of Germany’s Spezialfonds will be allowed to invest up to 20% of their portfolios in cryptoassets. These special funds, available to institutional investors only, manage around EUR 1.8trn (USD 2.1trn) worth of assets. Deutsche Bank AG’s asset manager DWS Group is monitoring developments, but is not currently planning to offer any funds that buy crypto, a spokeswoman told Bloomberg. Meanwhile, DekaBank, one of the country’s biggest asset managers, has been considering investing in crypto but hasn’t made a decision yet, per the report.
Marketscoingeek.com

Huobi to dissolve digital currency exchange in China

Digital currency exchange Huobi is to dissolve its Chinese subsidiary, originally set up to house the exchange in China, after moving its business from the country several years ago. The move sees Huobi join fellow digital currency exchange OKEx in closing down its Chinese arm, following the People’s Bank of...
Stocksthepaypers.com

Goldman Sachs to introduce a crypto exchange-traded fund

Goldman Sachs’ asset management arm has filed an application with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to introduce an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on crypto-related companies. The DeFi and Blockchain Equity ETF would track the Solactive Decentralized Finance and Blockchain Index, per the filing, investing at least 80% of...
Marketscryptonews.com

Financial Giants State Street & Bank of America Double Down On Crypto

US-based major players in the world of traditional finance continue incorporating crypto in their offerings to existing clients, and/or investing in crypto-related companies. Financial services provider State Street Corporation said it will provide digital and cryptocurrency asset fund administration capabilities for its private funds clients, in partnership with enterprise crypto asset data and software provider Lukka.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Gresham Regulatory News (GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc (LSE: "GHT", "Gresham" or the "Group"), announces that it has issued, conditional on admission, 38,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), pursuant to an exercise of share options by a certain employee. Application will be made for the admission to trading of...
Marketscryptonews.com

New Multimillion Crypto Investment Rounds, Binance Withdrawals + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Major Bitcoin miner Genesis Digital Assets has announced a USD 125m round of equity funding to purchase equipment and build new data centers in the United States "and nordic region." The funding round comes from Kingsway Capital, a UK-based private equity fund focused on frontier emerging markets with over USD 2bn in assets under management, the mining company said.
Public Safetycryptonews.com

Regulator Identifies ‘Fake’ Crypto Exchange Bank Accounts

South Korea’s top financial regulator, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said it has identified 14 “fake” bank accounts that are or have been used as fiat on/off ramps by domestic crypto exchanges. The FSC examined a total of 94 accounts belonging to 79 crypto exchanges and said it discovered that...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Banks in Kazakhstan to Open Accounts for Registered Crypto Exchanges

Companies providing trading services for digital assets will be able to open accounts with banks in Kazakhstan, local media reported, quoting the country’s crypto industry association. The service should allow Kazakhs to legally invest in cryptocurrencies and cash out their profits. Crypto Exchanges in Kazakhstan to Be Offered Banking Services.
Commodities & Futurebeincrypto.com

Bullish Crypto Exchange Launches Private Pilot Program

Crypto exchange Bullish is launching a 7-week private pilot program, a major step towards the public release later this year. Via the Bullish trading interface, pilot participants will have access to features and services including its proprietary Hybrid Order Book. Other features and services include spot trading, margin trading, as well as yield farming through Bullish Liquidity Pools. This latter feature is one of the first hallmarks of decentralized finance (DeFi) to be utilized by an exchange.

