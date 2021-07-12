Crypto diversification signs, Exchanges Secure Banking Contracts + More News
Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Last week was the quietest trading week since October 2020 as digital asset investment products saw minor outflows, totaling USD 4m, and led by bitcoin (BTC), per CoinShares data. "While the inflows remain relatively small in comparison to bitcoin and ethereum (ETH), the data does imply that investors are increasingly looking to diversify their digital asset holdings," their report said, adding that, in recent weeks, North American providers are seeing consistent BTC inflows, while Europeans have continued to see outflows.cryptonews.com
