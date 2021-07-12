Effingham County Health Department Announced 6 New Positive Cases Last Week

This week the Effingham County Health Department has received confirmation of six new positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). On Tuesday, July 13th, the Health Department will have a first and second dose Pfizer Clinic from 10 a.m. to Noon for those ages 12 and up. On Thursday, July 15ththe Department will have a first and second dose Moderna Clinic from 10 a.m. to Noon for those 18 and over, second doses are for those who had their first dose on or before June 17, 2021. Appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org .