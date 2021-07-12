Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Effingham County, IL

Effingham County Health Department Announced 6 New Positive Cases Last Week

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week the Effingham County Health Department has received confirmation of six new positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). On Tuesday, July 13th, the Health Department will have a first and second dose Pfizer Clinic from 10 a.m. to Noon for those ages 12 and up. On Thursday, July 15ththe Department will have a first and second dose Moderna Clinic from 10 a.m. to Noon for those 18 and over, second doses are for those who had their first dose on or before June 17, 2021. Appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org .

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Effingham County, IL
Effingham County, IL
Health
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
Effingham County, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus Disease#The Health Department#Pfizer Clinic#Moderna Clinic#Illinois Region
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden rolls dice by getting more aggressive on vaccines

President Biden ’s new, more aggressive approach to pressure reluctant or unwilling people to get vaccinated is a risky political play for a president who put defeating the coronavirus at the center of his agenda — though it could also come with a big payoff. It's a decision the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy