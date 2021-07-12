Cancel
Guilty Gear Strive Might Have Changed Fighting Games Forever

By Davi Braid
techraptor.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Guilty Gear Strive hype is far from over. It has charismatic characters, fun gameplay, a heavenly netcode, and some of the most impressive 3D anime characters ever made. Arc System Works managed to deliver an easy-to-learn, hard-to-master product that can be enjoyed by both newcomers and hardcore players. Once a niche franchise, it now frequently has more players than its competitors on PC. Although it is hard to imagine that any fighting game will dethrone Guilty Gear any time soon, it got really close to being a complete failure. So what happened?

