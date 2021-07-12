Guilty Gear Strive Might Have Changed Fighting Games Forever

It’s been a little more than a month since Arc System Works launched Guilty Gear Strive, the newest entry in their fabled fighting game. The game has definitely made its mark in the fighting game community, and has also gone onto be critically acclaimed to boot. Arc System Works has just revealed that the fruits of their labor has brought about immediate success for the game and the franchise. The company has announced that Guilty Gear Strive has sold more than 500 thousand copies world wide. In addition, they’ve also announced that they will be revealing the first official DLC fighter next week on July 20.