The role of state government, in my opinion, is to provide for those in our state who cannot provide for themselves, such as the elderly, the disabled and others. This is something I have stressed as long as I have been in public service. In the areas where the state has oversight, it should ensure local entities — and the general public — have the guidance necessary to do those things that need to be done. In this case, the issue is easing restrictions that govern adoption and foster parents.