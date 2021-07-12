Cancel
Tennessee State

For the first time since April, Tennessee's COVID-19 numbers are headed higher

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are on the rise again across Tennessee after falling steadily since late April. By July 4, hospitalizations statewide had fallen to 195 patients, but their number has risen 28 percent in the eight days since. As of Monday morning, there are 250 Tennesseans being treated in hospitals for virus related complications. Eighty-four are currently in intensive care units statewide, up from 59 in late June. A total of 46 are on a respirator, up from 35 on July 3.

