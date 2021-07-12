Stars reflect on Euro 2020 after England’s final loss – Monday’s sporting social

Cancel
England players reflected on Euro 2020 after their heartbreaking loss to Italy (PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 12.

Football

Stars reacted to England’s Euro 2020 final defeat.

Italy were celebrating.

Paul Pogba reflected on Euro 2020.

Jurgen Klopp, Virgil Van Dijk and Liverpool were back in training.

Thiago Alcantara was taking a family break.

Cricket

New Zealand still haven’t got over their World Cup final defeat on boundary countback.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic thanked Rafael Nadal for his kind words after his Wimbledon win.

Stan Wawrinka was preaching positivity.

Rugby Union

Happy birthday JP Pietersen.

UFC

Conor McGregor gave an injury update to his fans.

And laughed at Floyd Mayweather’s winnings.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was getting excited.

SoccerPosted by
newschain

Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes relishing playing in front of fans

Jake Doyle-Hayes is savouring the prospect of finally playing in front of fans for the first time in Scotland after making his delayed Hibernian debut. The former St Mirren midfielder played for an hour in Hibernian’s 2-1 Europa Conference League qualifying win over Santa Coloma in Andorra, which set up a third-round clash against Croatian side Rijeka.
UEFAPosted by
newschain

Trio of clubs vow to carry on with plans for breakaway European Super League

Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid have vowed to carry on with plans for a European Super League after winning an important court battle with UEFA. A court in Madrid has ruled that the governing body’s disciplinary proceedings against the founding 12 clubs of the proposed breakaway league must be scrapped, while the case will now be assessed by European Court of Justice in Luxembourg.
CelebritiesNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Combat SportsPosted by
Indy100

Tokyo Olympics viewers shocked after coach slaps athlete before judo match

Fans watching the Tokyo Olympic Games were left shocked after seeing a coach slapping an athlete before a judo match. As part of a pep talk ahead of her match against Hungarian opponent Szofi Ozbas, German judo star Martyna Trajdos was thoroughly roughhoused by her coach who grabbed her by her tunic and shook her before her slapping her twice on each cheek in quick succession.
Premier Leagueerienewsnow.com

England's footballers lost the Euro 2020 final. But they might yet win the culture war

This year's Euro 2020 tournament has become a national talking point in the UK -- but not just about football. Before England lost the final to Italy in a penalty shootout, London's Wembley Stadium had hosted seven Euro 2020 matches, an advantage that helped convince English fans "football's coming home," referencing the chorus to the "Three Lions" song, written when England hosted the European Championships in 1996.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Met Police issue new appeal to find F1 star Lando Norris’s £40,000 Richard Mille watch after it was stolen amid violence at Wembley after England’s Euro 2020 final

Police have issued a new appeal to find F1 driver Lando Norris's watch which was stolen after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. The Bristol-born racer, 21, was left 'shaken' after his watch, a prototype Richard Mille watch worth £40,000, which was only one of a small number in circulation, was taken.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate hailed as a role model to grassroots coaches up and down the country after guiding England to a historic Euro 2020 final

Gareth Southgate has been hailed as a role model for coaches up and down the country after leading England on their historic run to the Euro 2020 final. Mark Gannon, CEO of UK Coaching said: ‘If you ever needed somebody at the top of the tree to look at and say, “that’s a role model for what great coaching looks like” he is it.’
UEFAprweek.com

Euros winners and losers: England, sporting narratives, brands, hate, Cokegate and Germany

What do the Euros and game theory have in common? On the surface very little – and you’re probably wondering why I’m talking about this just a few days after our footballing pain continued on and off the field. Look closer, though, and Sunday’s match is a classic definition of a zero-sum game. To have a winner you must have a loser, and the spoils went to Italy – simple.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals he is 'fit' and 'ready to play' in Liverpool's pre-season campaign after returning to full training following thigh injury that kept Reds star out of England's Euro 2020 bid this summer

Trent Alexander-Arnold has declared himself 'fully pain free' and 'fit' for the new season with Liverpool and reveals he is back in full-training with the Reds. The 22-year-old right-back was set to be part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for this summer's Euro 2020 but picked up a thigh issue in the Three Lions' first pre-tournament friendly against Austria and was replaced by Arsenal-bound Ben White.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'finally agree £50million deal for Brighton's Ben White with England defender to sign five-year deal as Mikel Arteta bolsters Gunners defence with member of Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad

Arsenal have reportedly agreed terms with Brighton over the much-anticipated transfer of Ben White for £50million. According to The Sun, White has agreed personal terms with the Gunners and, subject to a medical, is set to sign a five-year deal to become Arsenal's most expensive defender ever. Mikel Arteta has...
Travelnewyorkcitynews.net

England's Euros success boosts economy

Despite the devastating loss England suffered against Italy at the 2021 Euros final, this didn't deter from the huge achievement made by all of the England team. The patriotism that flooded this country before, during and after the tournament was astonishing - consequently bringing everyone closer together. With the lockdown restrictions having eased somewhat as the tournament progressed, it meant the people of this country could come together and celebrate accordingly.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Rangers give their support to England and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka before friendly by handing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a signed No 7 shirt after his team-mate suffered racial abuse following Euro 2020 final penalty miss

Rangers made a touching tribute to Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka by giving a signed No 7 shirt to his club teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before a pre-season friendly with the Gunners on Saturday. Saka was hit with an onslaught of racist abuse on social media after missing the crucial...

