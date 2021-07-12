Mountain Bike Ride: Cronan Ranch East Ridge and Long Valley Trail Loop

Cronan Ranch Regional Park in El Dorado County’s Pilot Hill just north of Coloma has a history as rich as its varied natural habitats. A draw for Native populations escaping the hot Central Valley to fish and hunt, the area was later owned by a gold miner turned private rancher and was purchased by the American River Conservancy; it’s now owned and managed by Bureau of Land Management. With 12 miles of trails through grasses and wildflowers, willow trees and pine, a mountain biker can enjoy up to 30 miles of riding through the Sierra Nevada foothills landscape. The East Ridge and Long Valley Trail Loop takes you on a climb up the east ridge along the foothills with views of the South Fork of the American River, woodlands and then Salmon Falls to the south. The return zigzags on a wider trail back to the parking lot.