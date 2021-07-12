Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coloma, CA

Mountain Bike Ride: Cronan Ranch East Ridge and Long Valley Trail Loop

By Dorsey Griffith, Photography by Gabriel Teague
Sacramento Magazine
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCronan Ranch Regional Park in El Dorado County’s Pilot Hill just north of Coloma has a history as rich as its varied natural habitats. A draw for Native populations escaping the hot Central Valley to fish and hunt, the area was later owned by a gold miner turned private rancher and was purchased by the American River Conservancy; it’s now owned and managed by Bureau of Land Management. With 12 miles of trails through grasses and wildflowers, willow trees and pine, a mountain biker can enjoy up to 30 miles of riding through the Sierra Nevada foothills landscape. The East Ridge and Long Valley Trail Loop takes you on a climb up the east ridge along the foothills with views of the South Fork of the American River, woodlands and then Salmon Falls to the south. The return zigzags on a wider trail back to the parking lot.

www.sacmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Pilot Hill, CA
City
Coloma, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada#Fish#Mountain Bike Ride#Cronan Ranch East Ridge#Native#Bureau Of Land Management#Sierra Rizing Bakery#Coffee House#Lotus#Solid Ground Brewing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy