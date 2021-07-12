Cancel
Georgia State

Heavy Metal Band Mastodon Performs Acoustic Livestream Show From The Georgia Aquarium

By Adron McCann
WABE
 19 days ago
The majestic waves of heavy metal music will wash over spellbound fans this July in a surprising setting. Grammy award-winning rock band Mastodon is going acoustic for a livestream performance at the Georgia Aquarium, a never-before-attempted format for the Atlanta giants of metal, before a backdrop of majestic aquaria. The concert is a collaboration with Dreamstage, a new live concert streaming platform, specializing in capturing highly curated performances and productions in HD. The program will also feature exclusive commentary from Mastodon, talking through their creative process. It will be the first, perhaps only, acoustic concert to be performed by the band. Founding member and rhythm guitarist Bill Kelliher joined “City Lights” senior producer Kim Drobes to talk about the band’s evolution, and the unique experience they’ll bring to the Aquarium.

Atlanta, GA
